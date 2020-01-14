Depot Wines & Liquors Brewster

The new owners of Depot Wines & Liquors at 100 Independent Way, Brewster, were welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month hosted by the Brewster Chamber of Commerce.

New owners Salvatore Grippi and John Stelluti celebrated the day with a holiday open house in which attendees enjoyed light refreshments, tastings, a wine bag and discounts. Family, friends, chamber members and visitors all joined in the occasion.

After cutting the ribbon, Grippi thanked everyone in attendance. “We sincerely appreciate your support,” he said.

Grippi’s parents lived in the area and frequented the shopping center – which also houses Home Depot, DeCicco’s, Kohl’s, Marshall’s and The EverReady Diner – and said its central location makes it convenient for shoppers, as well as those using the Southeast train station.

Grippi and Stelluti were initially set to purchase the store 14 years ago. Although they did not finalize the transaction, they kept the location on their radar all these years.

“I am thrilled to rejuvenate Depot Wines & Liquors,” said Grippi. “We are just beginning the enhancements to the store.”

The owners have broadened their inventory to meet the area’s needs and market trends. Their staff is courteous, knowledgeable, and ready to provide a full-service experience including special orders, wine pairing suggestions, and carry-out service.

“We have always taken a pragmatic approach in selecting a wine,” said Stelluti. “Our staff is happy to help a customer find a wine that will pair well with any meal. We believe that you should have what you like – white or red.”

Depot Wines & Liquors offers a wide variety of products to fit every budget – from its $10 wine selection to a high-end spirits department. To thank their customers, Grippi and Stelluti regularly offer discounts throughout the week. Senior Citizens receive 10 percent off Mondays, there are daily mix-and-match case discounts, and veterans receive 10 percent off every day.

“Brewster Chamber of Commerce thanks everyone who came to meet Sal and John, the new owners of Depot Wines & Liquors,” said Brewster Chamber Executive Director Rose Aglieco. “We hope the ribbon-cutting ushers in prosperity and success to the new owners of this Brewster business.”

For more information about Depot Wines & Liquors, call 845-279-0112 or visit DepotWine.com.