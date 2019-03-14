DEP Offering Watershed Internships to College Students

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently encouraged college students to apply for one of 17 summer internships at its offices in the Hudson Valley and Catskill Mountains. These paid internships are in fields related to science and engineering. Those accepted into the summer internship program will have the chance to work alongside DEP scientists, engineers, planners and other professionals who operate, maintain and protect the largest municipal water supply in the United States.

The intern positions available include summer work associated with water quality laboratories, water supply operations, drinking water treatment, environmental health and safety, stream management, wastewater and stormwater projects, water system modeling and research, and geology. The internships are located at DEP’s offices in Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties. In addition to the watershed positions, DEP also offers many internship opportunities at its offices in New York City.

Information about these internships, including online applications, can be found on the DEP website at: http:// www.nyc.gov/html/dep/html/job_ opportunities/internships.shtml.

Prospective interns are encouraged to carefully read the qualifications for each job to determine whether they meet the enrollment, GPA, coursework and other requirements. Candidates must submit applications by April 5.