DEP Encourages College Students To Apply For Watershed Internships

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Thursday encouraged college students to apply for one of 17 summer internships at its offices in the Hudson Valley and Catskill Mountains. These paid internships are in fields related to science and engineering. Those accepted into the summer internship program will have the chance to work alongside DEP scientists, engineers, planners and other professionals who operate, maintain and protect the largest municipal water supply in the United States.

“Summer internships at DEP can be a springboard to the start of a rewarding career for young people who are interested in science, engineering and public service,” said DEP Commissioner Vincent Sapienza, who started his career more than 30 years ago as an intern at the department. “Our interns in the watershed will be guided by world-class experts to pursue projects that focus on water quality testing, infrastructure planning, and operating the largest municipal water supply in the United States. We encourage college students from the watershed and surrounding regions to apply for these excellent learning opportunities.”

The intern positions available include summer work associated with upstate water quality laboratories, water system modeling and research, natural resources management, wastewater collection and treatment, infrastructure planning, and reservoir operations. The internships are located at DEP’s offices in Delaware, Greene, Putnam, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties. In addition to the watershed opportunities, DEP also offers many summer internship opportunities at its offices in New York City.