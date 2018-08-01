Denbaum Files Legal Action Against Elections Board

After being tossed off the ballot last week, Republican candidate for Putnam County executive Paul Denbaum is taking his fight to the legal system in hopes of being reinstated on the ballot.

Denbaum filed the expected legal action against both board of elections commissioners, and the Odell campaign, arguing that the elections commissioners erred in invalidating many of his signatures and there are enough eligible Republican signatures to remain on the ballot.

Denbaum is seeking a GOP primary against incumbent MaryEllen Odell set for September if he can get back on the ballot. Currently, Denbaum is 59 signatures short of having at least the 1,000 Republican signatures necessary.

The board of elections booted Denbaum because signatures he collected either included an illegible address, illegible signatures, signatures didn’t match, the signature line contained the incorrect town, or the residence address was incomplete. Some signatures were also tossed because the signer used a print style, instead of cursive.

The legal brief filed by Denbaum argued the objections by GOP committee vice-char John Greene should not have been granted by the board of elections commissioners Tony Scannapieco and Cathy Croft.