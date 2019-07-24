Dems Pick Philipstown Jurist to Run for County Judge

Town of Philipstown Judge Camille Linson earned the nod from the Putnam Democratic Committee Monday night to run for county judge this year as she looks to fill the vacancy left by the late Judge James Reitz.

Linson was nominated Monday night, beating out three other perspective candidates interested in the seat. She will face Town of Carmel Judge Joseph Spofford, who was the GOP pick to run for the countywide position earlier this month. The special election is being held this November after the beloved Reitz died suddenly of a heart attack on the bench earlier this year.

Democratic Committee chairman Scott Reing said the committee was excited to have Linson represent the party this year, calling her well-qualified and well-versed in every area that a county court judge needs to be.

Linson has been a Philipstown judge for more than two years and was in private practice before that.