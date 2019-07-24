Dems Pick Philipstown Jurist to Run for County Judge

Town of Philipstown Judge Camille Linson earned the nod from the Putnam Democratic Committee Monday night to run for county judge this year as she looks to fill the vacancy left by the late Judge James Reitz.
Linson was nominated Monday night, beating out three other perspective candidates interested in the seat. She will face Town of Carmel Judge Joseph Spofford, who was the GOP pick to run for the countywide position earlier this month. The special election is being held this November after the beloved Reitz died suddenly of a heart attack on the bench earlier this year.
Democratic Committee chairman Scott Reing said the committee was excited to have Linson represent the party this year, calling her well-qualified and well-versed in every area that a county court judge needs to be.
Linson has been a Philipstown judge for more than two years and was in private practice before that.
Linson said she was looking forward to serving residents during some of the most challenging times of their lives. One aspect of the court she’s particularly passionate about is drug treatment court, which she has extensive knowledge of.
In Philipstown justice court and Cold Spring justice court (where she is an associate judge), Linson has worked to integrate treatment court philosophy and practices. When she was running for town judge three years ago, the number one issue people brought up was the opioid crisis. She said Reitz was a “mentor” to her and gave her background information regarding drug treatment court.
Her knowledge of drug treatment court separates her from her GOP opponent, Linson said.
“By running for the county bench, it’s my hope that I will be able to serve not 10,000, but 100,000 people and ensure that the court work that Judge Reitz began will continue and thrive and we as a community will continue to fight the opioid crisis with absolutely every weapon in our arsenal,” Linson said.