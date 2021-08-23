Democrats Will Regret Forcing Cuomo to Resign

Thank you, Gov. Cuomo, for your leadership and excellence, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. You guided New Yorkers through the darkest hours during this pandemic with your daily informative updates.

Unfortunately, your fellow Democrats forced you to resign. In other words, threw you under the bus for their own selfish political agenda. I hope the Democrats get what they want or what they deserve to get. Good luck to the next elected governor of New York in 2022.

Evelyn Holmes

Peekskill