Democratic Convention for State Senate Seat Set for Jan. 9, Spano Drops Out

As George Latimer took the oath of office to become Westchester County Executive, the field of Democrats vying for the nomination to run for the 37th District state senate seat he left vacant lessened this week as Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said he has dropped out of the race.

According to nystateofpolitics.com, Spano said his job as mayor of Yonkers “is all consuming.” He also indicated he had anticipated a March nominating convention when he made his bid to run for the senate seat in mid November. The Jan. 9 convention date left little time to reach out to district leaders, he said.

A convention will be held next Tuesday at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not set a date for the special election, but speculation indicates it may be held this spring.

Democratic district leaders will choose their candidate from four contenders: State Assemblywoman Shelley Mayer (Yonkers), Kat Brezler (White Plains), Mark Jaffe (West Harrison), and Chris Burdick (Bedford Town Supervisor).