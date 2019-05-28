Democratic Common Council Candidate’s Appeal Heard in Brooklyn

The appeal by Kat Brezler, a Democratic candidate for the White Plains Common Council who was recently taken off the June party primary ballot, was heard by judges from the state Supreme Court Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department in Brooklyn.

Thomas Musich, a spokesman for the Brezler campaign, said on May 24, “The decision could come today or next week.”

Brezler will be on the November general election ballot as an endorsed candidate of the Working Families Party, Musich noted.

Brezler is challenging the action of a judge who ruled to invalidate signatures based on them not matching voter registration cards, some of which were from the 1970’s, according to the Brezler campaign. Signatures ruled invalid included those from women who had remarried; a voter afflicted with Parkinson’s, disease and newly registered voters, according to the campaign.

Brezler is seeking to face off against three candidates endorsed by the White Plains Democratic City Committee in February – incumbent Councilwoman Nadine Hunt-Robinson, who was first elected to the Council in 2014, as well as Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja.

Brezler’s campaign said it collected 1,175 signatures of which only 696 were necessary to qualify for the ballot. The Board of Elections validated 780 of the signatures.