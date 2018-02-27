Democrat Comes Forward to Challenge Republican Serino

A Democratic challenger has emerged to face Republican Sue Serino in the battle for the 41st New York State Senate seat.

Karen Smythe, of Red Hook, officially announced Monday her run for the seat that’s been held by current Senator Serino for almost four years. The seat represents parts of Dutchess and Putnam counties, including Kent, Putnam Valley, and Philipstown. In a press release, Smythe said small businesses and families in the Hudson Valley are being underserved in Albany and she’s running, “because we deserve better.”

“We need economic development support, increased school aid, tax relief, and greater protections for our natural resources,” Smythe, the executive director of the Beatrx Farrand Garden Association, said in a statement. “We need new representation in Albany, someone who will work nonstop for legislation that will help everyone in our district.”

In the press release issued, it stated Smythe was born and raised in Poughkeepsie and is a fourth generation resident of Dutchess County, which borders Putnam. The lifelong Democrat has served on the Board of the Mid- Hudson Children’s Museum and the Bardavon Theater. She also served as a Trustee of Vassar College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree.

Professionally, Smythe worked as an executive for 16 years at CB Strain and Son, a Poughkeepsie-based mechanical contracting business and before that she was an executive in the food industry for major brands like Doritos Chips and Dannon Yogurt.