Democrat Clinches Seat on Putnam County Legislature

After an all-GOP Putnam County Legislature for the last four years, a Democrat will finally be on the lawmaking body after Philipstown Councilwoman Nancy Montgomery topped incumbent Republican Barbara Scuccimarra Tuesday night.

Montgomery disposed of Scuccimarra, earning 58 percent of the vote in a district that has more registered Democrats. Montgomery, who has served as a councilwoman for ten years, will be the first Democrat since Sam Oliverio to serve on the legislature.

While Scuccimarra didn’t win reelection, two of her GOP colleagues did come away victorious. Legislature Chairman Joe Castellano defeated first time candidate Scott Reing with 56 percent of the vote and Legislator Ginny Nacerino cruised to another term after running unopposed. Castellano and Nacerino have each served six years and have another three years now in office.