Dem, Two GOPers Sworn in to County Leg.

For the first time in four years, a Democrat was sworn in to serve on the Putnam County Legislature after Nancy Montgomery took her oath of office on New Year’s Eve.

Receiving the loudest ovation of the night, Montgomery, formerly a Philipstown councilwoman, was sworn in by Sheriff Robert Langley, who was the first Democrat in ages to take a countywide office the previous year. Montgomery knocked off GOP incumbent Barbara Scuccimarra to take the District 1 seat that represents Philipstown and a slice of Putnam Valley.

“Service is the key to heaven as we say so help me God in this position that we’re in,” she said. “I truly believe I’ve been given this wonderful opportunity and the honor to serve you in Putnam County.”

Montgomery, who will be the only Democrat on the nine-person body, said she looks forward to being of service to her colleagues since they all should be working toward the same goals. Montgomery noted she wakes up and says a Thanksgiving address written by the Iroquois and was wearing a mochila made by the indigenous people during the ceremony.