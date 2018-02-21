Defense, Balanced Scoring Lift Greeley in Playoff Opener

By Danny Lopriore

The Horace Greeley boys’ basketball team put its season-long practice principles to work Saturday, dominating all aspects of the game in a 63-55 victory over visiting Arlington in the opening round of the Section 1, Class AA tournament.

Employing head coach Felix Nicodemo’s defense-first philosophy, the Quakers played nose-to-nose, switched and boxed out, pressing Arlington’s guards. They forced errant passes and off-balance shots to build an early 14-5 lead.

The fourth-seeded Quakers (16-5), advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal where they will host No. 12 seed Suffern in a 4 p.m. start. Suffern upset No. 5 New Rochelle 51-49.

“The keys to the game were defensive pressure, contesting, because they are a shooting team, and outworking them,” Nicodemo said. “That’s why we were successful and what it takes to win in the tournament.”

Nicodemo referred back to a four-point early-season loss to Arlington as a turning point for his Quakers.

“We played them early in the season, the fourth game in six days, off a back-to-back,” he said. “We missed 13 free throws and they hit about 10 3-pointers and we lost by four. From there we knew what the game plan was and won 12 games in a row. I used that as a motivator the whole week.”

The motivation worked and the Quakers clicked on defense and offense.

Christopher Melis led the Quakers in scoring with 20 points and rebounding with 10 as he used his size and quickness to break down the Arlington defense, hitting six of 10 free throws. The Quakers outrebounded Arlington 30-20 in the game, leading to a transition offense and several quick baskets.

“We’re always told to run, get a rebound, and push the ball,” Melis said. “Every time we outwork a team we win, so we know the other guy can get a shot and make it. That’s hard for teams to defend.”

Jeremy Block finished with 17 points and Brandon Gecaj added 13 points and six rebounds. Each player talked about the defense first.

“We practice defense every single day. It’s like fun for us, talking to each other and playing as one,” Block said. “Every time a screen comes, we switch and just a look at each other right away, not verbal sometimes and its cool.”

Arlington edged back in the game after trailing 21-9 midway through the second quarter, pulling to within 24-16 early in the third. But the Quakers put together a 14-0 run, led by Melis with six points and Block with five, for a 38-16 lead.

Greeley made 16 of 22 free throws, while Arlington managed to make just six of 12.

When asked about the personality of his teammates and his team, Block said each player understood his role and each depended on Nicodemo’s team-first mentality.

“It’s also that we play well as a team together, unselfishly,” Block said. “Nobody wants to do too much, and everyone plays a role and enjoys it. Defense is not about one on one and offense depends on passing and being unselfish. That’s what makes us successful.”

Nicodemo has several practice days to build toward a chance at a Class AA title.

“We want to continue to do what we do well and improve on things we are not as strong in,” Nicodemo said. “The little things are the big things. If we outwork the opponent, we’re good. The toughest thing about us is we are balanced. They play to each other’s strengths. That’s what makes it hard to scout us.”