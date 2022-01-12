Decision Near on Gas Station/Convenience Store on Rt. 6

A decision on a proposed expansion of an existing Sinclair gas station and convenience store on Route 6 in Cortlandt appears near after the town’s Planning Board closed the public hearing on the project last week.

Palisades Enterprises LLC is seeking site plan approval to expand the current gas station at 2058 East Main St. from two pumps to six. The proposed 2,940-square-foot station on 1.7 acres will result in the removal of the former Popeye’s Pub. A drive-thru window has been eliminated from the plans.

John Canning, a representative for Palisades, told the Planning Board the owner of the station was adamant about having 12 fueling stations after making other alterations.

“This gas station is about as close to perfect as we can get,” Canning remarked. “The plan we have presented works. This is a very well-designed, generous gas station.”

Canning noted the state Department of Transportation has been persuaded to install a traffic signal in front of the station at the Bear Mountain Parkway ramp. Left turns for vehicles heading eastbound will be prohibited into the site.

“I think we have made this gas station as safe as we can make it,” Canning said.

As was a major concern expressed during hearings with the nearby Gasland project, which the Planning Board approved in 2020, traffic issues have been raised by several planners with the Palisades plan.

“The question is can it be made a little safer?” said planner Bob Foley. “The issue of the lesser pumps is still an issue.”

Planning Board Chairperson Loretta Taylor and member Jeffrey Rothfeder indicated they still were not comfortable enough with the project to give it a thumbs up.

“I personally still feel we are getting too close to cars that are parked at the convenience store,” Taylor said.

The Planning Board is slated to continue discussions on the project under Old Business at its Feb. 1 meeting.