Deadly I-287 Crash Under Investigation

A deadly crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in Harrison on I-287 near the border with White Plains Thursday night with reports that at least one person had died and several other people had to be extricated from their cars by responding firefighters.

State Police continue to investigate what has been called a “wrong-way” crash that involved three vehicles, one flipping over into the median between the east and westbound lanes on the interstate.

The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes between exit 9 and 9A. Traffic was diverted of the highway at 9A. All lanes reopened overnight.

The name of the victim and the cause of the accident have not been released.