David “Tiger” C. Rogers of Cortlandt Manor died after a courageous five-month battle with metastatic kidney cancer on Nov. 20. He was 56.

Rogers was a highly regarded leader in the software technology industry in the area of customer success/client relationships. Most recently, he worked for SMARSH in New York City before his illness.

Rogers was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa. on Dec. 7, 1963, to Dr. Honour Howe and David Rogers. He graduated from The Shipley School in Pennsylvania in 1982, and earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a master’s in business administration from St. Bonaventure University in 1989 and 1991, respectively.

Rogers honorably served his country as a lance corporal in the United States Marine Corps from 1984 to 1988 as an aircraft ordinance technician. He was an active member in the West Point Army A-Club and the national organization, Irreverent Warriors, devoted to helping prevent veteran suicide. He was a member of numerous industry-related professional organizations.

On Dec. 10, 1994, he and Sarah Fowler (formerly of Adams, N.Y.) were married at Chautauqua Institute in Chautauqua, N.Y.

Rogers will be remembered for his generosity and kindness to others, his leadership and mentoring acumen, his ability to create connections and build relationships, his love of cooking and baking bread, his amazing gardens (vegetable and flower), his incomparable tailgates at West Point football games, his devotion to his wife, his love of his dog and his overall passion for life – his joie de vivre for all things.

He is survived by his spouse of 26 years, Sarah Fowler-Rogers, and their fur-baby Abigail (of Cortlandt Manor); his mother, Honour Moore (of Radnor, Pa.); brothers Christian Moore (of Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Philip Moore (of Philadelphia); his mother- and father-in-law, Pamela and Karl Fowler (of Henderson, N.Y.); brother-in-law Karl Fowler Jr.; several nephews and a niece, Zachary, Rhett and Patrick Fowler (of New York) and Brandon and Grace Moore (of Colorado); one great-niece (Lilliana); and two great-nephews (Chase and Declan). His stepfather, Rev. Rudolph Moore, passed before him.