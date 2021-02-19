Coronavirus cases increased by 421 in Westchester County on Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 103,019 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 7,030 active cases, an increase of 74 over the previous day, state data shows. Earlier this week active cases fell below 7,000 for the first time since early December. This is the second consecutive day active cases have climbed.

The county’s daily positivity rate is 3.75 percent, with 11,222 tests administered Tuesday, according to the state tracker. Overall, more than 1.96 million COVID-19 tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

The county reported six more deaths on Thursday, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 2,041. There have been 20 virus deaths this week, with 366 since Jan. 1.

As of Feb. 14, there are 412 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload reached 8,024, with 38 additional positive cases recorded on Thursday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 5.08 percent, with 748 tests administered on Tuesday.

Putnam currently has 568 active cases, an increase of 14 over the previous day.

One new coronavirus-related death was reported, increasing the death toll to 85 since the start of the pandemic, state data shows. There have been 18 fatalities recorded in 2021.

Statewide there were 6,434 new positive cases on Thursday, with the daily positivity rate clocking in at 3.15 percent, the lowest since Nov. 23. The 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 41 days straight, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“We’re in a footrace between ongoing new infections and our ability to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and although we have vaccine distribution sites at the ready throughout the state, we’re limited by available supply,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers have already had huge burdens to bear, and we’re getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to double down on the behaviors that make such a difference combatting this pandemic.”

There were 114 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 37.556.

Statewide hospitalizations stand at 6,434, a decrease of 140 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,555,773 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine Update

New York’s health care distribution sites have received 2,335,250 first doses and administered 90 percent of those or 2,109,690. Eighty-five percent of first and second doses have been dispensed.

The Westchester County government has directly administered 51,740 vaccines to eligible residents since the County Center became a distribution site on Jan. 13. The county health department and Westchester Community College sites have inoculated about 9,573 individuals, as of Tuesday.

Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Thursday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.