Dartmouth Sophomore from White Plains Gets TV Internship

A White Plains High School graduate and sophomore at Dartmouth College has been selected for a prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship Program.

Lauren Azrin was one of only 40 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for a paid, eight-week summer internship at top Hollywood studios and production companies.

Azrin, who is majoring in psychology and film, will be interning through the Internship Program in the unscripted television development department at Magical Elves production company in Los Angeles. Magical Elves is a producer of award-winning, nonfiction content known for Emmy® Award-winning hits like Top Chef and Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen as well as Peabody Award-winning Project Runway.

“I am obsessed with all kinds of reality TV shows,” said Azrin. “From baking and cooking shows to romance shows to competition shows to comedies to home design shows to business shows, I love it all! This internship is a chance for me to put my passion for storytelling to practice.”

The Internship Program also provides professional development sessions with leaders in the television industry and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead for participating students. Interns also become lifelong members of the Foundation’s alumni family giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.

“Getting a view of what it’s like behind the scenes of the production of unscripted television and gaining an understanding of how shows are created and conceptualized will help me to decide if this is the path I want to take after college,” Azrin said.

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future.