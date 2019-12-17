Daniel Miller Appointed Carmel Town Justice

By a unanimous vote “with pleasure,” the Carmel Town Board appointed Daniel Miller as the new Carmel town justice effective Dec. 24.

“It’s really an honor and a privilege to be here tonight doing this, Dan, because of your background and your skills as an attorney,” said Carmel Town Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt just before swearing in the new judge.

Miller, a Republican, fills the seat left vacant by Judge Joseph Spofford who was elected County Court judge in the November election. It is also a seat that his father, Judge Robert Miller, once held.

“With no exaggeration, it was one of the best nights of my life,” Daniel Miller said of being sworn in. “I feel very humbled to be able to do this in a great community, and one that I love.”

A longtime resident of Mahopac, Miller graduated from Mahopac High School in 1985, earning the title of valedictorian. He went on to the University of North Carolina where in 1993 he graduated with a Doctor of Jurisprudence.

Miller was admitted to the New York State Bar Association for the Southern and Eastern District Courts in 1994.

In 2009, he opened a private practice in Mahopac, specializing in civil litigation, criminal matters, landlord-tenant disputes, estate planning, business and technology transactions and real estate matters. He has conducted numerous trials at all court levels, including arguments at the Appellate Division.

In addition, Miller has coached basketball for the Mahopac Sports Association, has been a member of the Board of Directors for Putnam Family and Community Services, and served as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.

When Spofford announced his intention to run for the County Court judge seat that was left vacant by the untimely passing of the Hon. James Reitz, Miller said he knew he was interested in the Carmel Town Court seat.

“He was encouraging and super supportive,” Miller said of his predecessor.

Since the town justice position is a part-time gig, Miller will be maintaining his private practice.

“Dan, you have quite a history and quite a career as an attorney and now you’re going to the next level,” said Schmitt. “I know your family is very proud of you… We all are, too.”

Miller will serve out the remainder of the term left vacant by Spofford, which ends next year. He will need to run for election next November if he wishes to maintain the seat.