To God be the glory. Into your loving hands, Lord, I commend my spirit.

These words express the life – the driving force for Daniel A. Doran from beginning to end. Dan was born May 28, 1939, in Yonkers and passed into God’s loving arms on Dec. 17.

He died peacefully, as he had lived, surrounded by family. Now he receives the reward of a faithful servant.

Dan is survived by his wife, Jackie; his sons, John Doran of Chappaqua and Daniel Doran and his wife, Lorraine, of Wilton, Conn.; and his six grandchildren, Colleen Cahill, Claire Cahill, Christine Cahill, Aidan Doran, Daniel Doran and Avery Doran. His beloved daughter Ann-Christine Doran Cahill, wife of Thomas Cahill, passed away on Dec. 9, 2017.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, the Doran family will plan on celebrating Dan’s amazing life by way of a celebratory mass in the near future. Details will be determined.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital at mariafarerichildrens.org in memory of Dan.