Curzio Ousted from Carmel BOE; Other Results

The most hotly contested school board race in Putnam County Tuesday night ended with an incumbent losing his seat as board trustee John Curzio was ousted in Carmel.

Curzio, who was seeking a second term, lost his reelection to a team of three candidates as incumbent John Cody, Matt Vanacoro and Eric Mittelstadt earned seats on the seven-person board. Cody led all candidates with 1,372 votes, Vanacoro earned 1,343 votes and Mittelstadt, who was formerly on the board, secured the final seat with 1,319 votes. Curzio came in fourth with 1,184 votes and Tim Murphy came in a distant last place with 646 votes.

In other contested races, incumbents that ran were able to secure another three years in office. Haldane school board president Jennifer Daly clinched her third term as newcomer Sean McNall also won a seat over Laura O’Connell. Putnam Valley school board president Jeanine Rufo easily clinched reelection as newcomer Janette Yetter topped Thomas Sawyer for the other seat up for grabs.

The Mahopac school system elected four board members with incumbent Michael Mongon, Adam Savino and Ray McDonough earning three-year terms and incumbent Lucy Massafra taking a two-year term. (A former board member resigned leaving an additional seat open this year.) The Brewster school board will have two new members, Krista Berardi and Scott Seaman, who both ran unopposed. And in the Garrison school district, running unopposed were incumbent Jill Corson Lake and newcomer Sarah Toomey.