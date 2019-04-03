Cuomo, State Lawmakers Agree to $175.5B Budget

Cuomo, in a press briefing Sunday, said the budget addressed many of New York’s most pressing issues with an overall spending plan of $175.5 billion. The deal is the ninth straight year a budget has been agreed to by the deadline.

“I think this budget is the strongest, most progressive statement that we’ve made,” Cuomo said.

The final agreement resulted in a permanent 2 percent property tax cap, a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags and publicly financed political campaigns. Additionally, parts of the Affordable Care Act were codified into state law and bail reform was approved, which will eliminate cash bail in 90 percent of cases, according to a press release from Cuomo’s office.

As for education aid, $27.9 billion was secured for districts across the state, a 3.7 percent increase from last year.

The budget also signed off on lowering the middle-class tax rate by $300,000 as Cuomo said he is fighting to combat the loss of the state and local tax (SALT) deduction imposed by the federal government that has hurt high tax states like New York.