Cuomo is Using Pandemic for Political Purposes

Governor Cuomo’s comments this past Monday November 9 regarding Pfizer’s announcement that their COVID vaccine was 90% effective in clinical trials were thoughtless, tasteless, and unbecoming of true leaders during a global pandemic! First, he stated he would not allow New Yorkers to be vaccinated until President-elect Biden is inaugurated on January 20. Governor Cuomo then said on Howard Stern’s radio show the president makes him so angry he wanted to punch President Trump. It was also reported Governor Cuomo skipped 17 meetings at the White House about the vaccine. For the record, I voted for President-elect Biden. However, it is tremendously sad Governor Cuomo is using a pandemic for political purposes! Furthermore, Pfizer is in Rockland County! As New Yorkers and Americans, we should be celebrating this tremendous achievement. But not our great “leader” Mr. Cuomo! I doubt very much his comments were included in his book on “leadership” during a pandemic either!

Blame must also be given to the State Legislature. In March, they gave Governor Cuomo unlimited power to handle the pandemic. We have a democracy in this country and there is a reason our Founding Fathers put checks and balances into the Constitution. However, our state legislature rules in fear of retribution from the governor if they criticize any of his decisions. So what did we hear from the state legislature this week? That’s right, complete silence! Absolutely, no checks and balances from the State Legislature!

I wrote to Governor Cuomo this week expressing my sincere displeasure with his comments. I also wrote to members of the state legislature. I asked the governor to immediately apologize to all New Yorkers. I then asked him to resign. Highly unlikely, yes, but we need elected leaders who will lead not play politics. In my letters to the state legislature, I wrote it is time for term limits and recall in our state. Governor Cuomo should be recalled for his terrible comments. We, unfortunately, now don’t have recall in our state. Thus, the great people of New York suffer while our governor has 100% unchecked power, and the state legislature does nothing to rebuke Governor Cuomo’s thoughtless and terrible comments!!!

Steve Purcigliotti

Peekskill