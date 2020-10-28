Cuomo Discourages Travel to Neighboring States as COVID-19 Cases Climb

As one more state joins New York’s travel advisory list, Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to dissuade any interstate travel between neighboring regions as the COVID-19 infection rate gradually climbs nationwide.

Cuomo announced on Tuesday that visitors from California will now be required to quarantine for two weeks upon entering New York. The travel advisory list now includes 45 states and territories.

While Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania meet the criteria for the travel advisory, Cuomo said he will refrain from adding them to the list given the interconnected nature of the region and transport between the states. He maintained a quarantine on those four states is not practically viable, but strongly discouraged any non-essential travel between those states while they meet the travel advisory criteria.

An area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average will be considered a hazard to New York. Some of those states include South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Delaware, Alabama, Illinois, and Tennessee.

The quarantine order has been in effect since June 25, with rule regulations also being enforced in New Jersey and Connecticut.

Cuomo added that the rising caseload is a stark reminder that COVID-19 is still prevalent and will continue to spread if people refrain from following safety protocols in place to control the virus.

“We continue to see outbreaks linked to mass gatherings at houses of worship, at weddings and funerals, and other events where the virus can spread quickly,” Cuomo said. “We cannot let our guard down and risk going backwards in New York. It’s going to take the work of all of us to remain vigilant.”

As of Tuesday, there have been 1,083 hospitalizations in New York, with 15 coronavirus-related deaths reported statewide.

There were 111,618 tests reported on Monday across New York, with 1,991 of those positive for COVID-19. The infection rate is now at 1.78 percent, an increase over last month when the rate was just under 1 percent.