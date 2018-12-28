Cuomo Aims to Legalize Marijuana in New York

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a speech last week that he will advocate for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“The fact is we have had two criminal justice systems: one for the wealthy and the well off, and one for everyone else,” Cuomo sad during a speech in Manhattan, noting the injustice has “for too long targeted the African-American and minority communities.”

Democrats captured the state Senate in November, and the Assembly is already controlled by Democrats, likely setting the stage for the swift approval of legalization in early 2019. As Cuomo looks ahead to his third term, the Dec. 17 speech detailed his goals for his first 100 days of the New Year.

The debate over legalization going into the new session could be heated with opponents of the bill claiming allowing marijuana usage could lead to harder drug use.

Outgoing Putnam County Legislator Barbara Scuccimarra sent a letter to the state earlier this year outlining the negative effects of passing the law.

According to a study conducted by the state health department, Scuccimarra said youth marijuana smoking would increase and between 8.9 percent and 30 percent of the population who uses marijuana will develop some form of dependence, pointing to other states that have legalized marijuana. Overall, there would be more drug use within the state, Scuccimarra said, citing the study.