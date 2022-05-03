Crowley to Run Unopposed for Legislature with Sullivan Out

Erin Lee Crowley will be running unopposed for the District 9 seat on the Putnam County Legislature in November after Chairman Neal Sullivan failed to submit enough valid signatures to appear on the Republican primary ballot in June.

During a court hearing last week, Sullivan reportedly conceded he would not actively seek reelection, despite having secured the Conservative line.

“Chairman Sullivan and I have had our differences, but I know how challenging it is to serve in office, and I’d like to thank him for his years in government,” Crowley said. “We’re all side-by-side ensuring that Putnam remains the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Crowley, a married mother of a teenage son and identical triplets, is the founder of the Hope Chest Sisters, a nonprofit organization that provides support and advocacy for domestic violence victims. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, her Mask Maker’s Guild distributed more than 30,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to frontline workers, and she was recognized by State Senator Pete Harckham as a “Hometown Hero.”

The owner of a small business in the business industry, Crowley ran unsuccessfully last year for a seat on the Carmel Town Board, losing in a GOP primary.

“I was inspired to run for office by my concern for the safety and security of our first responders,” Crowley said, “and my conviction that our public servants must be dedicated to the best interests of every citizen guides me every day.”

Even though it’s unlikely Crowley will face any challenger, she said she’s still going to aggressively campaign to meet as many citizens as she can.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the hardworking residents of District 9 and all the people of Putnam County in our Legislature,” she said. “I’m proud to stand with our next county executive, Kevin Byrne (who is also unopposed), and his mandate for reform. We’re committed to restoring real conservative principles and fiscal sanity to Putnam County.”

District 9 includes the Town of Carmel and the hamlet of Mahopac.