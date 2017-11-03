Crowded Field Seeks Two Kent Town Board Seats

Huestis said he’s pushed for town lakes to be prioritized in a state program that would lead to environmental issues handled.

Huestis would also like to see improvements to the “untraditional main street” of Route 52 and Route 311. He and the town board have been pursuing grants and want to see upgrades in the area considering there are so many empty buildings and storefronts on the main roads. Huestis would also like to explore getting sidewalks in town to make it more walker friendly.

“We really need a ‘Kent first’ initiative to seek outside funding and be a model,” Huestis said. “We just need to make progress. You got to buy into the town, you got to spend the time, and you got to listen to people.”

During his first term, Huestis said he was the first person to advocate that Little Fill’s Causeway on Nichols Street become safer with new guardrails and a paved road. A state grant paid for it, he noted.

Huestis supported legislation that would lower property taxes for new businesses. Huestis said he’d work to bring in more commercial development, stressing he wants the right type of businesses that meet the needs of the community and the town’s Master Plan.

Regarding the concrete plant controversy, he said the plant concerned him because it hurts residents’ quality of life. He’s interested in a public hearing over legislation that would limit concrete mixing plants to a small part of town.

“I’m going to keep an open mind on this and there might be other options,” he said.

Huestis, a former director for the senior resources office at the county, said he’s been intertwined in the community for more than 60 years. He noted his hard work can be seen throughout the town as a volunteer before he was elected to office.

“Let’s be one community,” Huestis said. “Together we can address and improve the quality of life of our town and that’s the main thing here. We need to step up.”

Stephen Papas

When going door-to-door, Stephen Papas said he hears that residents want the Town of Kent to have an identity.

“Whether it’s having a downtown, whether it’s having a more robust recreation department, the Town of Kent feels disjointed,” Papas said. “And in order for us to feel that it’s not disjointed is we need to have community outreach to the different areas that I would love to lead.”

Papas would like to bring more grants into Kent. His day job entails writing grants for the non-profit Meals on Wheels so he would like to bring those skills to different projects taking place in Kent. Partaking in the town’s lakes committee, he’s already written and submitted grants to try to get money for different lakes in town. He would like to pursue grants for the Route 52.

“Unfortunately it’s not the most desirable location for commercial development,” Papas said. “And I want to change that.”

Papas said to improve Route 52, he thinks a mix-use development would