Croton Residents Divided Over Condo Project Near Train Station

Residents in the Village of Croton-on-Hudson are divided over a proposed 100-unit condominium development near the Croton Harmon Train Station.

Wilder Balter Partners (WBP) is looking to construct a five-story building with 55 two-bedroom and 45 one-bedroom for-purchase condominiums on a site known as Parking Lot A that is owned by the village. WBP is also planning to acquire an adjoining privately owned parcel at 1 Croton Point Ave.

In August, the Board of Trustees declared itself the lead agency on the project and is currently reviewing whether to issue a special permit that would allow the development to proceed to the Planning Board.

The village has owned Parking Lot A since the 1960s when it was purchased from the New York Central Railroad. Since then, it has served as overflow parking for the train station. However, since the pandemic in 2020, parking at the station is down 30%.

Croton stands to receive $2.3 million from the sale of the parcel. In addition, property taxes on Parking Lot A and the adjoining site are projected to increase from $53,219 to $407,546 annually.

During an Oct. 9 public hearing at Village Hall, residents lined up to offer a variety of opinions about the development.

Michael Morrone of Young Ave. accused the board of promoting the project with “zeal.”

“You should be taking a step back,” he said. “The people of Croton don’t want this. It’s out of character with the rest of the village. It’s going to stick out like a sore thumb. What good will it do for the Village of Croton-on-Hudson?”

Gordon Baptiste, who lives in nearby Half Moon Bay, agreed with Morrone’s assessment.

“We’re here at a rampant attempt of overdevelopment. It’s about too many people who will live there,” he said. “It will change the nature of Croton.”

While others contended the project did not align with the village’s Comprehensive Plan, several speakers, such as Leila Goldmark, an environmental land use attorney, maintained affordable housing was needed in the area.

“I think we do need a diversity of housing,” Goldmark said. “I think you’re doing a smart thing. We need to redevelop these large lots.”

“I am in favor of developing Lot A,” said Janet Monahan, chair of Croton’s Conservation Advisory Council. “This is called progress. Croton has prospered, progressed and flourished.”

David Sternberg said he would like to see a rental component built into the terms of the project.

“There is nothing to rent in Croton. Not everyone is in a position to buy,” he said. “This needs some sort of rental involved here.”

If funding can be secured through the Affordable Homeownership Opportunity Program (AHOP), at least 20% of the units will be sold as so-called affordable units. Under AHOP, affordable units will be available to prospective homeowners at up to 120% of the Westchester County Area Median Income (AMI). Currently, the 100% AMI for a three-person household in Westchester is $140,600.

“The village is a pro-house community,” Croton Mayor Brian Pugh said.

The Board of Trustees meets next Oct. 16 at a work session.