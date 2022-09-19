Croton-Harmon High Earns National Blue Ribbon School Honor

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Croton-Harmon High School was one of four schools in Westchester County to be named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education last week.



Only 20 schools in New York State received the prestigious recognition and 297 nationwide. Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, Hillside Elementary School in Hastings-on-Hudson and Bronxville Elementary School were the other schools in Westchester that made the cut.

“On behalf of the district, we are extremely proud that Croton-Harmon High School has been named a Blue Ribbon School, and we thank our incredible high school team for all they do on behalf of students each and every day,” said Croton- Harmon Superintendent Stephen Walker.

“Most CHHS students complete their entire education within our school district, where the curriculum and experiences embody the skills and personal qualities outlined in the Profile of a Croton-Harmon Graduate,” he continued. “As they advance within the district, students hone their critical-thinking and communication skills, as well as their creativity and adaptability, and this recognition for CHHS reflects upon the success and tremendous efforts of our school district as a whole.”

Since 1982, The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized and awarded public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation.

Croton-Harmon High School is among the less than one percent of public schools nationwide that received the honor this year. In the district, Pierre Van Cortlandt Middle School and Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School received the award in previous years.

“At CHHS, creating a space where students feel seen, safe, and supported in every way is extremely important to us,” stated Croton-Harmon High Principal Dr. Laura Dubak. “Our FLEX Program is a hallmark of what makes us an excellent school for all students, not just some, as we support students throughout their educational journey. We appreciate that the Department of Education recognized these critical programs in naming us as a 2022 Blue Ribbon School.”

District officials will be attending an award ceremony that will be held by the U.S. Department of Education on November 3 and 4 in Washington, D.C.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”