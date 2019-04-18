Croton-Harmon Softball Alum Honored as Elite College Freshman

Croton-Harmon graduate and Hofstra University freshman softball player Meghan Giordano was named on Thursday to the 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 25 list. Giordano is the only Colonial Athletic Association student-athlete on the list.

One of the greatest high school softball hitters in New York State history, Giordano is now leading the Hofstra Pride in batting average this season, hitting .378, seventh in the CAA. In addition, Giordano leads Hofstra in on base percentage (.493), slugging percentage (.694), runs batted in (39), home runs (9) and walks (26), with each of those marks ranking as top-10 in the conference.

In high school, Giordano was a six-time All-League Section 1 selection from 2013 through last year. She was named the Section 1 Player of the Year twice, in 2017 and again in 2018. She holds the New York Public High School Athletic Association career home run record with 56 long balls and is tied for first in career batting average at a .695 clip. When playing for Croton-Harmon, opposing coaches regularly ordered their pitchers to walk Giordano intentionally rather than challenge the imposing power hitter.

At Hofstra, the third baseman has recorded 11 multi-hit games this year, a team-high 13 multiple RBI games, while putting together a reached base streak of 17 games and hitting streak of 10 games during her 2019 season. She also has two multiple home run games, drilling a pair of homers against both Holy Cross and Iona. Earlier this season, Giordano turned heads by crushing a three-run homer against Giselle Juarez, a 2019 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List honoree from the now No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

On May 9, the top freshmen list will be narrowed down to the top 10 and the top three finalists will be released on May 21. The Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year trophy will be presented during a live ceremony at the Women’s College World Series banquet on May 28.