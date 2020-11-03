Creation of Somers Sewer District Needed to Prevent Leaching Contaminants

My house was built in 1929 on the shore of Lake Lincolndale, part of a small community of vacation havens for summer visitors and farmers’ guests. There was not much else here until lots in the neighborhood became available through developers from 1937 to 1939, advertised and offered as contest prizes in the New York Post and Daily Mirror. At that time, with the population so sparse, there needed to be little concern about dealing with human waste. Septic systems were installed and were thought to be adequately processing the household discharge.

The migration to Lincolndale from New York City continued and increased. By 1956, residents began living here year-round. Flash forward to the 2010 Census and you’ll find 1,521 folks residing in Lincolndale (0.37 square miles).

Updating to 2020, we also count 316 septic systems in the hamlet. This is a significant problem. The EPA says that more than 40 septic systems per square mile is high density. We have 21 times that. Most of these systems are old and all are leaching contaminants into our drinking water. Lake Lincolndale is frequently tested and contains measurable amounts of chemicals that can reach it only through groundwater that is contaminated by septic systems.

The sewer issue is not about development. It has nothing at all to do with Lincoln Hall, which is free to dispose of its property in any legal manner. It is not about the status of the Lake Lincolndale Property Owners Association clubhouse. It is also not about lining anyone’s pocket or forcing residents to leave. It is simply about using a $10 million grant to address a serious threat to our drinking water.

We just can’t keep pumping sewage into the ground while pretending that it won’t pollute what we drink. I urge you to vote yes for the establishment of Somers Sewer District No. 2 on Nov. 10.

Michael Schwarzchild

Lincolndale