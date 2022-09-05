Crazy Week 1 Ends with Class A Yorktown on Top

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Huskers Shutout Class A Carmel, Port Chester; White Plains Up then Down

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

It’s too early in the season to draw conclusions from what we saw in Week 1 of the Section 1 soccer season, but a pair of teams emerged as potential Class AA heavyweights in John Jay EF, which toppled reigning NYS Class A champion Somers, 2-0, and White Plains, who knocked off reigning Section 1 AA champion Mamaroneck in convincing fashion. But, and this is a big BUT, Carmel then turned the tables in a 4-1 thrashing of White Plains Friday, only to be shut out by Class A Yorktown, 3-0, Saturday. Welcome to Section 1 soccer in 2022… where anything can and will happen.

When WHITE PLAINS junior Fran Giglio headed home the game-winning goal last Wednesday off an assist by Isaiah Mercado Torres, the gorgeous overlapping run ensured the Tigers a 3-1 victory over a strong Mamaroneck club that enters 2022 as the reigning Class AA champs. That great start by White Plains, which was followed by Friday’s 4-1 clunker to host Carmel, which signifies Class AA might be up for grabs this season unless somebody can put a saddle on John Jay EF and break the upstart Patriots.

Against Mamaroneck, in a span of 18 seconds, senior F Gael Baraldi (from Sergio Collana) cranked home a goal off the keeper before Giglio spotted White Plains a 2-1 lead. Senior M Jair Cano beat two defenders before finding Rhaymani Alexander for the final margin. Tiger G Milo Kris needed just four saves as White Plains dominated from the 18th minute on.

“Any win over Mamaroneck is huge,”White Plains Coach Michael Lambert admitted. “This gives us a little revenge over the one they stole from us last season, too. Our depth proved key today, several guys came off the bench and we didn’t lose a step. Two sophomores (Charles Reid and Chris Madrigal) logged their first varsity minutes.”

CARMEL opened the season with a 2-0 win over Suffern on goals by Neel Walia, off a Ben Davila throw in. Walia then set up Kyle Klammer in the second half for the final margin. G Joe Galeano made five saves for Carmel. The Rams then went to town on White Plains when Alex Kozlowicz set up Neel Walia right off the bat for a 1-0 lead. Klammer made it 2-0 from Kevin Hernandez and Walia tapped home a PK before Klammer padded the lead just before halftime off a James Ardisana assist. White Plains senior Gael Baraldi drilled PK to avert the shutout.

“The boys played with better intensity and a sense of urgency from the start,” Carmel Coach Vasiliy Shevelchinsky said. “We kept our shape well and worked as a unit. White Plains is a great team and has many gifted and talented players, so we needed to make sure we were focused and didn’t over commit.”

The Tigers seemed flat and played uninspired the first 40.

“We didn’t have it today, it was a major let down,” White Plains Coach Mike Lambert said. “Nothing went our way and Carmel was physical and hungry. They deserve credit, but I feel the goals were all based on our errors and losing foot races. Every season has a defining game, and sadly ours occurred in our second match. We’ll rebound and be better because of this. We were able to adjust in the second half and penetrate their back line but were unlucky on finishing and they had very solid play from both goalies.”

OSSINING has another Lenaghan in its arsenal, so it was Alex Lenaghan making moves like his recently-graduated brother, All-Section M Nolan, while netting a first-half goal from Jason Osorio for a 1-0 win over mighty Arlington. Pride keeper Nixon Merino made eight saves in the shutout.

CLASS A

YORKTOWN notched a 4-0 shutout of Class AA Port Chester to secure its first big match of the season. The Huskers, one of the premier clubs in Class A got on the board when Lucas Buono drilled a PK and Chris Coppola padded the lead when he beat several defenders and shot from outside the box for an unassisted tally. Adrian Pjetri (from David Beitler) and Matt Pozzo (from Matt Duffy) scored to put the game on ince. Husker G J.P. Frucco and Jason Douglas combined for the clean sheet, making two saves each.

“One game at a time,” cautious Husker boss Zoran Milojevic said.

The Huskers followed that up by shutting down a Carmel club that had scored six goals in its first two wins. Huskers Nick Varella (assisted by Jake Levine), Beitler (assisted by Nick Varella) and Michael Munson (assisted by Beitler) each found the back of the net while Husker G Frucco (7 saves) notched the second Husker shutout in two games.

“I am not sure they had a shot on goal,” Milojevic said. “We press high; dominate the midfield with numbers. We also scored very quickly, in the second minute, and they were tired after 25 minutes, so we just kept pressing.”

Bryan Jaramillo (2G, 2A) had a hand in four of LAKELAND’s six goals in a 6-1 win over BREWSTER. Hornet G Oban Rader lost the shutout in the last 10 minutes when Juan Ingunza scored for the Bears on a Matt Ryan setup. Lakeland senior Mike Rodriguez added two goals and an assist. Connor Daly (G, 2A), a junior with much promise, had a big game as well. David Rodriguez added a Lakeland goal.

Luke Healy (from Colin Waring), Manny Perez and Shane Waring scored in succession and goalie T.J. Walsh (4 saves) recorded his first shutout of the season in MAHOPAC’s 4-0 win over FOX LANE. G Joshua Martinez Arana had six saves for the Foxes.

Class B CROTON sent Class A WALTER PANAS packing in a 3-2 OT triumph when Marcos Goni stroked home a cross from D Alex Mashenko in sudden victory. Panas junior Koky Duarte scored the equalizer for Panas, unassisted with 2:18 to play. Alex Guevera spotted the Panthers a 1-0 halftime edge, but Croton’s Jordan Gould set up Harrison Darling on a corner kick, before scoring unassisted to turn the tide.

CLASS B

In the opening round of the Mt. Pleasant Cup, BRIARCLIFF edged PLEASANTVILLE, 2-1, behind goals from Connor Dornau and Justin Plank from Theo Molinoff and Miles Prosperino. Will Peacock gave the Panthers a short-lived 1-0 lead off a feed from Oliver Giebelbaus. Toby Young made three saves in the Briarcliff cage, setting up the championship against VALHALLA, a last-minute 2-1 winner over WESTLAKE.

Oliver Tecuapetla was the hero of the day, scoring off a Julian Amorosa feed with 11 seconds left. Viking Vincent Reyes tied the game at 1-all after Wildcat Robert Molina scored for a 1-0 Westlake lead at the break.

In the championship game, Briarcliff took home top honors, following suit behind the Lady Bears who did likewise when Nathaniel Rohde found the back of the net in a 1-0 shutout behind G Toby Young (4 saves). Valhalla G Leo Dragone (8 saves) had a big day and four Bears made the All-Tourney team, including Justin Plank, Alexander Josey, Miles Prosperino and MVP Ethan Klar.

Recent JV call-up Ryan Nichols scored both goals in BYRAM HILLS’ 2-1 win over Nanuet Monday, including the OT game-winner from senior captain Jesse Goldstein in the Westchester vs. Rockland Showcase.

CLASS C

HALDANE had four different scorers in a 4-0 blanking of Dobbs Ferry, including Ryan Eng-Wong, Clem Grossman, Matt Silhavy and Matt Nachamkin while G Ronan Kiter needed just four saves for the shutout. The Blue Devils (2-0) then went on to rock Walter Panas, 3-0, behind a hat trick from EngWong off assists from Aiden Sullivan-Hoch, Clement Grossman, and Brandt Robbins. Kiter (4 saves) notched his second shutout. After scoring 23 goals last season, En-Wong is on quite the pace with four through two games.

PUTNAM VALLEY beat Woodlands, 5-1, on the strength of Josh Leal (3G, 1A) and Joey Montanaro (2G, 1A).