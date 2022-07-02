Crash Test Dummies Added to Pleasantville Music Festival Lineup

Two days after the Pleasantville Music Festival was delivered an unexpected blow with the cancellation of 10,000 Maniacs, organizers announced Saturday morning that it had secured Crash Test Dummies as its replacement for the July 9 event.

The 1990s Canadian alternative rock band that is best known for hits “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” and “The Superman Song” will slide into the opening on the festival’s Main Stage at approximately 6:20 p.m. that was created when 10,000 Maniacs announced on Thursday that it was abruptly canceling its summer tour due to serious health issues in the band.”

“Our hearts go out to the band. We wish them a quick return to health,” festival Director Bruce Figler said in a statement. “The festival will go on, adapting as we have all learned to do lately. We are pumped to welcome Crash Test Dummies to the Festival.”

They will be followed by Main Stage headliner X Ambassadors, and there will be 16 other groups and performers on three stages throughout the day at the 16th annual festival. Other notable performers in next week’s lineup include Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze and Paula Cole along with an assortment of local and regional favorites sprinkled into the festival.

The gates at Pleasantville’s Parkway Field will open at 11 a.m. with the music scheduled to being at about noon. Through Tuesday, tickets will be $60 for adults (ages 22-64), $30 for seniors (65 and up) and students (12-21). Children under 12 years old are admitted free if they are accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

From Wednesday, July 6 through Friday, July 8 tickets increase to $65 and $32 respectively. At the gate next Saturday prices will be $70 and $35.

For information on all the bands and tickets, visit www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com.