COVID-19 Case Discovered at Fox Lane High School

“The person is currently isolating, and due to federal health privacy laws further information about their identity cannot be released,” Adelberg wrote in his letter. “Those students and staff that were potentially exposed to the individual have been notified or are being contacted separately. I know this is concerning news, but please respect the individual’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Those exposed to the individual are required to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date, which was Sept. 16, Adelberg remarked.

Fox Lane is currently operating under a hybrid instruction model and Adelberg did not mention anything in his letter about a change in plans.

“Thankfully, due to our hybrid model, the number of those potentially exposed is much reduced,” Adelberg said. “Additionally, it is recommended that any individual exposed be tested for COVID-19, however not until at least five days after a person’s last date of exposure.”

This story is developing and will be updated when new information becomes available.