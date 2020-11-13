COVID-19: Ossining School District Moves to Remote Learning

With an abundance of teachers and staff members currently in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure, the Ossining Union Free School District will transition to remote learning next week.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent of Schools Ray Sanchez said Park School and Ossining High School will switch to remote learning Nov. 16 to Nov. 20. However, students who attend the BOCES CTE program may attend their classes in-person, unless they have been instructed not to. Students in self-contained and CALP classes will also attend in-person instruction.

Each elementary school and Anne M. Dorner Middle School will be fully remote Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, with each school reopened for hybrid learning on Nov. 19 and 20. The districts five-day kindergarten program will be postponed until after the Thanksgiving break, with Nov. 30 the new start date.

“Regrettably, we have been compelled to move to a 100% remote model due to quarantine requirements among staff members,” Sanchez said. “No district schools are currently experiencing anything more than isolated COVID-19 determinations; however, the necessity for faculty to quarantine in these cases leaves us short-staffed. This makes it temporarily impossible to hold in-person instruction for a period of time.”

Health officials stress that quarantine measures should be honored if you suspect you or your child may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Westchester County Health Department at 866-588-0195. Testing information can be found at here.