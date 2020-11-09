COVID-19: One Bedford School Closes, Cites Too Many in Quarantine 

Fox Lane Middle School will switch to remote learning for the remainder of the week due to an abundance of teachers and staff members currently in quarantine.

In a letter to the community Monday afternoon, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joel Adelberg and Principal Sue Ostrofsky said students will transition to a remote learning schedule Tuesday through Friday. Due to a shortage of faculty members, officials said alternative measures to stay open would have potentially disrupted the learning process.

The pair indicated it would be more beneficial for students to attend every class via Google Meets at home. As per usual, students will have the day off on Wednesday to observe Veteran’s Day.

“By no means is FLMS closed,” the letter states. “All FLMS faculty and staff who are not sick or absent for other reasons will be teaching. I know this is disappointing and disheartening.”

School leaders said they will continue to communicate ongoing updates with the community, adding the hope to resume in-school hybrid learning next week. Parents will be informed about next week’s schedule in the coming days, officials said.

Health officials stress that quarantine measures should be honored if you suspect you or child may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Westchester County Health Department at 866-588-0195. Testing information can be found at here.