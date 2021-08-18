COVID-19 Health Disaster Can Return Here If We’re Not Careful

This is the time of year when we can see license plates from many other states on our local roads and highways. Vacationers hit the road heading north from southern states, and snowbirds have returned to their summer residences. When they unload their cars at parks, local stores and highway rest stops, they are now, more often than not, devoid of face coverings. They are lined up waiting for restrooms or coffee service, pressed up against each other.

We are not an island here in Westchester County. Sure, we have a great vaccination rate (as we are reminded by our elected officials). But our children and grandchildren under 12 are not vaccinated. When we hear of children being very ill and hospitalized in other states, some even intubated, we will be very, very foolish if we think that can’t happen in Westchester County.

We cannot wait until permanent authorization of the vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control. The risk is too great. Our elected officials need to stop playing Russian roulette with the lives of our children and grandchildren.

Judith Sage

Mount Kisco