CoveCare Center Receives Grant from Field Hall Foundation

CoveCare Center is the recipient of a $50,000 grant from Field Hall Foundation as part of its Spring 2022 Grant Awards. The grant will support CoveCare Center’s Senior Partnership Services Program, the only mobile therapy program for seniors in Putnam County.

Working with the Putnam County Office for Senior Resources and The Prevention Council of Putnam, the program reaches Putnam County residents aged 55 and older who are struggling with mental health or substance use issues and unable to access traditional services due to barriers such as finances, mobility, and transportation. CoveCare Center offers assessments, care management, and counseling in the home or at another convenient location at no cost to eligible seniors.

A nonprofit organization, CoveCare Center has provided mental health, substance use, and supportive services for individuals throughout the Lower Hudson Valley since 1997; the Senior Partnership Program began in 2017. “Putnam County has the largest aging population per capita in comparison to any other County in New York State,” stated Mariel Roth, Vice President of Programs at CoveCare Center. “Programs that focus specifically on the needs of the senior population are essential so that people can remain safely in the community and age in place. The Field Hall Foundation’s generous grant will allow CoveCare Center to continue to provide mobile services free of cost, which breaks down any barriers to care. By connecting people to clinical and care management services we will help to improve their quality of life and help build a support system to each person we enroll.”

Field Hall Foundation is a private foundation whose mission is to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers in Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester counties. Field Hall Foundation has awarded $309,265 in new grants through its Spring 2022 grant cycle. The funding will be used to improve the lives of vulnerable older adults and their caregivers in Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester Counties.

“The Field Hall Foundation’s generous support of CoveCare Center will allow us to continue and expand our essential behavioral health support for seniors in Putnam County, many of whom have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” stated Eric Toth, Chief Executive Officer of CoveCare Center. “The community has come to depend on this programming, which addresses gaps in care for this group, and so this funding is essential at this time.”