Couple Raises Funds to Send Food to Hospital Workers

The coronavirus pandemic has spearheaded a renewed appreciation for hospital workers who are sacrificing their health and well-being to help others fighting for their lives.

A senior at Touro College of Dental Medicine at New York Medical College in Hawthorne and his wife, a New York City teacher and certified yoga instructor, have teamed up to organize a project that raises funds to send food to healthcare providers at area hospitals and also supports local restaurants to keep their doors open.

Residents of Hartsdale, Ben Kahan and Gabriella Meiterman, have raised nearly $1,200 on a GoFundMe account that allowed them to recently send food to a staff of 100 at White Plains Hospital. The food was provided by Pastina restaurant in Hartsdale.

This week, they announced on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SupportWestchesterLocal that they had sufficient funds for Avellino’s Pizza & Pasta in Hartsdale to prepare food for 150 employees at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla on Monday, April 13.

As an incentive, Meiterman is offering free online yoga classes to anyone who donates to the cause. Kahan is part of Touro’s Class of 2020, the inaugural class of the new dental school.