Please note my enthusiastic support for Westchester County to purchase the 715 Sleepy Hollow Rd. property without delay. I have lived in this area for 32 years appreciating the natural wonders of our area, which need to be preserved. Our children and future generations deserve to enjoy the beauty of Pocantico Lake. It is priceless and irreplaceable.

We must save Pocantico Lake!

George Pianka

Mount Pleasant