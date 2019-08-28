County Police to Host Cops & Cones in Mount Kisco

Westchester County police are once again hosting a fun-filled Cops & Cones event in the heart of downtown Mount Kisco.

This year Cops & Cones will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 4 to 9 p.m. in the Blackeby municipal parking lot. Free ice cream and inflatable amusements will be available and a variety of Westchester County police equipment, including the department’s helicopter and specialized vehicles, will be on display.

“Since 2015, it has been our privilege to protect and serve the people of Mount Kisco,” said Police Commissioner Thomas A. Gleason. “Cops & Cones is one of the many ways that we work to connect with the community and build relationships with village residents. We invite everyone to come by, meet our officers and have some ice cream and a great time.”

Gleason thanked Mayor Gina Picinich, the Board of Trustees, the village manager’s office and the Mount Kisco Highway Department for their assistance.

Cops & Cones is sponsored by an assortment of numerous businesses and community organizations, including Diamond Properties; Mount Kisco Chevrolet; Rivera Toyota; Grand Prix NY; Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home; the Mount Kisco Diner; Saw Mill Club East; Village Social; O’Neill’s Mister Softee; Kisco Sweets & Treats; Decker Tool Rental; Modell’s; Party City; Starbucks; Mount Kisco Gold & Silver; the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce; St. Francis of Assisi Parish; the Westchester County Police PBA; the Westchester County Sheriffs Association; the Mount Kisco Fire Department; the Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps; and the Village/Town of Mount Kisco.

Police will display resources from the Patrol and Special Operations Divisions, including an Emergency Service Unit truck, the STOP-DWI driving simulator and the Aviation Unit helicopter. There will also be a Motorcycle Unit demonstration, photo opportunities with police canines and the K-9 officers and Operation Safe Child ID cards will be available.

The rain date for the event is Friday, Aug. 30.