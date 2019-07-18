County Personnel Committee Votes to Move WIC

Putnam County lawmakers took a big step toward moving the Women, Infants, and Children program to a private entity after the legislature’s personnel committee voted to move the resolution to the full meeting next month.

Despite some residents objecting to the discontinuation of WIC, lawmakers seem dead set on transferring the safety net program from the county to Open Door, a Brewster based family medical center. The final day WIC would run through the county is Sep. 30.

Legislator Nancy Montgomery, who opposes the move, said the removal of WIC has been a done deal since March, citing her discussion with a WIC coordinator from New York State and a previous letter the county sent the state about WIC months ago. She pleaded with other legislators to wait until the contract runs its five-year course before WIC is chopped. There is one year left to the contract.

She said west side county WIC recipients will have trouble getting over to Brewster for services.

“Right now, it’s not clear it’s going to serve in everyone’s best interest,” Montgomery said.

But Legislator and personnel committee chairwoman Ginny Nacerino tried to make the case that Open Door was better suited to handle WIC services because it was located in the Village of Brewster, where the concentration of WIC recipients live. Those residents that need transportation will get it through private funding, she said.