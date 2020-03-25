County Looks to Cope With Health, Economic Fallout of COVID-19

Westchester is taking a series of steps to help residents and business owners cope with the coronavirus pandemic, County Executive George Latimer said Wednesday.

Latimer said the county is looking for people or entities to donate or sell personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and emergency responders. Equipment includes masks, gloves and gowns and other items that would protect workers from the disease. For those who are looking to sell or donate e-mail icanhelp@westchestergov.com.

The county also wants to identify every resident living in a senior subsidized housing unit who tests positive for COVID-19 so building management is aware to protect the workers at the site. It is a similar protocol that is being used at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Latimer said.

“We want to make sure that if there is a case of COVID-19, the building management knows, the employees of the building know, so that they can protect themselves when they deal with those residents and then as they deal with other residents of the building,” Latimer said.

He said Westchester is also in the midst of identifying additional space that can be retrofitted into hospital space, if needed, in addition to the makeshift hospital planned for the County Center in White Plains.

On the fiscal side, the county’s economic development director is recommending loans and grants for small businesses to survive the shutdown. However, Latimer said the county is relying on the federal stimulus package that has been debated in Congress during the past week to help businesses and families through the crisis.

“Without that assistance from the federal government I don’t believe the county government, the state government, the local governments will be solvent,” Latimer said. “I don’t believe that businesses will be solvent and certainly individual human families will not be solvent.”

The county executive said that his office has received comments of concern from the public about the decision to keep open the county’s parks and golf courses. He said golf is a sport that doesn’t require close contact between participants even if there are multiple people playing.

The public also needs outlets for some passive recreation on nice days, which is why the parks will remain open for now.

However, Latimer said that the summer seasons at Playland and Westchester’s beaches and public pools could be in jeopardy depending on whether COVID-19 abates. The county is about 10 days away from deciding whether to push back the traditional mid-May opening of Playland to Memorial Day weekend, which also coincides with the opening of the beaches.

There is more time to decide on the fate of the opening of the pool season, which is typically around the end of the public school academic year in June.

“There’s no social distancing in a pool, there’s no social distancing at Playland, there’s no social distancing at a beach, so we don’t open them up until we know that we can be in these kinds of close quarters and enjoy the time together,” Latimer said.

The county also released the number of confirmed cases by each municipality throughout Westchester on Wednesday. Latimer said there could be a two- or three-day lag on these statistics.

Ardsley 3

Bedford 10

Briarcliff Manor 9

Bronxville 9

Buchanan 0

Cortlandt 31

Croton-on-Hudson 5

Dobbs Ferry 16

Eastchester 38

Elmsford 6

Greenburgh 63

Harrison 29

Hastings-on-Hudson 13

Irvington 8

Larchmont 13

Lewisboro 7

Mamaroneck Town 18

Mamaroneck Village 18

Mount Kisco 20

Mount Pleasant 32

Mount Vernon 89

New Castle 13

New Rochelle 234

North Castle 13

North Salem 2

Ossining Town 7

Ossining Village 47

Peekskill 26

Pelham 18

Pelham Manor 12

Pleasantville 14

Port Chester 51

Pound Ridge 1

Rye Brook 17

Rye City 15

Scarsdale 39

Sleepy Hollow 19

Somers 9

Tarrytown 15

Tuckahoe 7

White Plains 74

Yonkers 201

Yorktown 30

If the public has questions related to the coronavirus, call the 211 United Way hotline, or 888-364-3065 or e-mail COVID19FAQ@westchestergov.com.