County Legislators Vote to Green Light New Disclosure Law

A measure that could add an additional layer of secrecy to Putnam County government was passed by the county Legislature last week as the county executive’s office now must schedule a public hearing to determine if the proposal should be signed into law.

The legislation adopted by legislators — but still needs to be signed by County Executive MaryEllen Odell — allows lawmakers, county officials and consultants to classify documents as confidential to prevent public disclosure. The amendment to the county code makes anyone who intentionally breaches confidentiality potentially subject to an ethics inquiry and even prosecution.

Additionally, communications from or to the county law department, legislative counsel or outside counsel would be marked confidential and the legislature would need to vote unanimously to release any of those documents.

The vote to pass the resolution was 7-1 with Legislator Nancy Montgomery the sole dissenter. Legislator Carl Albano was absent. A public hearing has not been scheduled by Odell yet, but would likely be held within a month.

Montgomery, a Democrat, and Legislator Neal Sullivan, a Republican, clashed prior