County Legislators Question Playland Contract With Private Operator

The Westchester County Board of Legislators announced plans last week to review and possibly terminate the county’s contract with the private entity that had been selected to operate Rye Playland.

Majority Leader Catherine Parker (D-Rye) called on County Executive George Latimer to end the 30-year contract with Standard Amusements during a March 22 press conference at the amusement park.

Parker, whose district includes Playland, cited Standard Amusements for breaching its contractual requirements, reaping the profits and putting further strain on county taxpayers. The deal, signed in 2016 by former county executive Rob Astorino, would see a $60 million investment between the county and the company to restore the park.

“Public-private partnerships are designed to be a win for both parties,” Parker said. “The public-private partnership with Standard Amusements to manage Playland has steadily shifted the burden to the public.”

Parker, who voted against the initial deal, said she has been concerned with the burden the agreement would place on taxpayers. It now requires more than the county’s initial $30 million investment to refurbish the family friendly park, Parker said.

She added that Standard Amusements has failed to make its required payments to the county.

“Standard Amusements had to pay the county $2.25 million and to date they have only paid $775,000,” Parker said. “We know those payments have not been made because (the) prior administration gave extensions without the approval of the Board of Legislators.”

While Parker is seeking immediate termination, legislators Lyndon Williams (D-Mount Vernon), Nancy Barr (D-Rye Brook) and Vice Chair Alfreda Williams (D-Greenburgh), who also attended last Thursday’s press conference, said they are in favor of revisiting the contract. They agreed they are not yet prepared to make a decision to cancel the deal.

“Legislators are going to take a deep dive and all the committees that are involved in this contract will look very closely to make sure we’re not increasing or in any way affecting the county’s liability in terms of Playland,” Alfreda Williams said. “And make sure to protect all the citizens of Westchester County.”

Lyndon Williams, who chairs the Law and Major Contracts Committee, explained that he has a fact-gathering role in the process and will exercise extreme oversight to assess if there has been legal compliance with the terms and conditions of the approved contract.

“We can’t really jump to that conclusion before we’ve had our process of reviewing the contract, having different persons in looking at the changes that are made,” Williams said “At the conclusion of that process we will make a recommendation to the county executive and his administration as to what we believe are the appropriate steps to take.”

The board’s review, which is set to begin in two weeks, will be undertaken by several Board of Legislators committees – Budget and Appropriations, Law and Major Contracts, Parks, Planning and Economic Development and Public Works.