County Lawmakers Take Firm Stance Against Legal Marijuana

As the New York State Legislature nears a budget deadline that could include the legalization of marijuana, most Putnam County lawmakers came out swinging against the contentious proposal last week.

During a health committee meeting on March 18, lawmakers grappled with the complex topic that would allow people in the state to purchase and use marijuana once they reach the age of 21. Two invited speakers made the case why legalized marijuana could result in more harm than good while residents in attendance were evenly split over the proposal. County lawmakers overall voiced discontent with idea of legal marijuana use.

The Prevention Council of Putnam executive director Kristin McConnell said if the recreational drug becomes legal, more minors might think that marijuana is OK to use. In 2018, 35 percent of Putnam high school seniors said in a survey they have used the drug in the past 30 days, which is above the national average.

“It leads people to believe marijuana is safe,” McConnell said.

People can become dependent and even addicted to marijuana, McConnell said, adding there are some stats that show marijuana is a gateway drug to harder opioids. Marijuana can cause mental complications as well, she said.