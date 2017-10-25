County Lawmakers Signal Pay Raise for Themselves

Legislature Chairwoman Ginny Nacerino was steadfast in her support for the pay increase. She said county lawmakers haven’t gotten raise in a decade. (Legislators got a $703 increase last year for a cost of living adjustment.)

During a heated week of budget review, county lawmakers debated whether they deserve a pay raise starting in 2018. Currently, county lawmakers– technically a part-time position–earn a little more than $35,000 annually. If lawmakers approved their own pay raise, they would take home $40,839 before taxes. It would make Putnam the second most lucrative place for a county legislator right behind Westchester County in this region, according to critics.

Does your Putnam County legislator deserve a pay raise? That’s the question county lawmakers asked themselves last week as they continued to review the 2018 proposed budget.

Lawmakers are also entitled to the county’s health insurance plan, though some lawmakers do not take the benefit.

The increase is one percent, Nacerino said, if it were calculated on average over the last decade when the salaries remained flat. The percent pay increase from this year to next year would be close to 14 percent.

“And what is the justification for that,” Legislator Dini LoBue asked, with Nacerino replying, “Well if you don’t know the justification after nine years I don’t think I can explained it to you in 30 seconds.”

Nacerino argued legislators “underscore” their own value when they keep their pay stagnant each year. She called the additional $5,000 a “fair assessment.”

“I certainly have no reservations in advocating for an increase,” Nacerino, who has been on the legislature for five years, said. “I think we perform a very important and integral job. We spend an inordinate amount of hours doing the job.”