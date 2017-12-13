County Lawmakers Make Revision to Longtime Policy

A longstanding rule in the Putnam County Legislature was altered last Tuesday that would make it easier to allow additional materials or items to be added to an agenda for a committee meeting or full meeting of the lawmaking body.

In a 7-1 vote, lawmakers (Barbara Scuccimarra was absent) approved a rule change that would only require a supermajority of legislators to agree to add another item to the agenda the same day rather than a unanimous vote, which has been the policy for decades. Proponents of the law change claim it would make governing more efficient while critics think it’ll damage transparency.

While the scenario rarely comes up, when an item is requested to be included after the agenda for that meeting is already established, it requires all nine legislators in agreement to allow it on the docket, but this rule will only call for six lawmakers to accept the additional material or item.

Legislator Dini LoBue, the sole no vote, was against the revision because “it flies in the face of open and transparent government.” She said it would allow the legislature to put items and information on meeting agendas without any vetting or input from the public. (Legislator Barbara Scuccimarra was absent.)

But the other lawmakers rebuffed that notion. Legislator Carl Albano said the rule would allow for more efficient government and most of the items brought forward last minute need to be approved imminently regardless of discussion.