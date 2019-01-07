County Household Material Recovery Facility Expands to Five Days a Week

Westchester County’s Household Material Recovery Facility (H-MRF), located at 15 Woods Rd. in Valhalla, is now open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., accepting a wide array of household wastes that are not typically collected curb side.

Previously the H-MRF was only available for residents three days a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays).

In addition to properly labelled household chemicals and other special wastes found in a typical household, residents can bring documents for shredding and expired or unwanted medications for disposal on the first Tuesday of each month.

Generally, the following items are accepted for safe disposal or recycling at the H-MRF:

Properly labelled household chemicals, such as: Household cleaning products. Most automotive fluids (antifreeze, brake fluid and gasoline, but not motor oil). Flammable liquids (kerosene, butane, lighter fluid, turpentine). Metal, jewelry and furniture polishes and waxes, wood preservatives. Fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides. Photographic and swimming pool chemicals. Batteries (only vehicle, rechargeable or button cell). Fluorescent light bulbs and CFLs. Fire extinguishers. BBQ propane tanks (up to 20 pounds). Mercury containing devices (thermometers and thermostats). Electronic waste (TVs, computer monitors and towers). Expired or unwanted medications, both over-the-counter and prescription. Personal documents for shredding (limit of four file-size boxes per household). Tires.

Items that will not be accepted include paint (both latex and oil), non-rechargeable alkaline and carbon zinc batteries (they can be safely discarded in the trash), motor oil, smoke detectors, cell phones, explosives (flares, fireworks, ammunition), construction debris and hypodermic needles. Also, waste from businesses, schools or other institutions will not be accepted.

Over 8,000 households visit the H-MRF every year to dispose of household waste. In 2017, 8,202 households delivered more than 765,000 pounds of household waste to the facility Materials that can be recycled, such as E-waste, are removed from the waste stream and processed by recyclers. Other items are handled and disposed of using the most environmentally safe procedures available.

For more information on what you can bring to the H-MRF, call 914-813-5425 or visit http://environment.westchestergov.com/new-h-mrf.