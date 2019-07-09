County Hopes to Give Korean War Era Vet Proper Farewell

About two weeks ago, County Executive MaryEllen Odell received a call about a veteran who had died without any next of kin to notify as his remains lay at Putnam Hospital Center. Odell then contacted the county’s veterans service agency where director Karl Rohde and deputy director Art Hanley started coming up with a plan for Norton.

The veterans service agency has funds to pay for indigent veteran burials in its budget, Rohde noted, but to ensure the funds could be expended, Rohde had to contact several people and collect documentation to prove Norton was actually an Army veteran. Once that was confirmed, Rohde contacted Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Ceremony to see if he could be buried there. Sadly, Norton lived many of his remaining years alone. Rohde said he found one family friend, but it appeared that person was closer to Norton’s father than Norton. He has only

lived in Mahopac for about a year or so, Rohde said. Before landing in Mahopac, he was homeless and staying at the Montrose VA for awhile (which likely meant he had other problems, Rohde said) before an apartment was found for him in Putnam. “It doesn’t matter, he’s an indigent veteran and we want to see that he has a proper burial,” Rohde, who never personally interacted with him, said. On his official documents from the VA, Norton, who was born in 1933, even listed himself as his next of kin. “There was nobody to claim his remains,” Rohde said. “I don’t know what would have happen if we didn’t come through, but we were able to get it done.”