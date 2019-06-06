County Flags at Half-Staff, Security Measures at Government Bldgs. Under Review

In response to last Friday’s shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Westchester County Executive George Latimer has directed Westchester County Department of Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Gleason to lead a review and evaluation of security measures and protocols at all Westchester County facilities.

Latimer said: “What last week’s shooting shows us is that in these times, we must work to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep those in our facilities safe. This shooting occurred in a municipal building where residents are required to come in for various permits, receive paperwork, etc. – exactly like what occurs in municipal buildings in Westchester and nearly everywhere else around the Country.”

Gleason said: “Our Department is committed to keeping Westchester residents and employees safe. We constantly review all real-world incidents that occur and update our security procedures and protocols in response if needed. We will be conducting a similar assessment in the aftermath of the Virginia Beach tragedy.”

Further, to honor the 12 victims of this horrific act of violence – many of whom were public servants who dedicated their lives to serving their community – Latimer has directed flags on Westchester County facilities be flown at half-staff.

Latimer concluded, “These 12 innocent victims were everyday people who were just living their lives. This is not normal and this is not right. Our nation must act now to stop these senseless mass shootings, unless we want to see any trip to a public space become a potential nightmare.”

In recent years, the Westchester County Police have conducted Civilian Response to Active Shooter training for hundreds of County residents. CRASE training provides people with practical guidance to help them survive an active shooter event if one occurs in their workplace or other location where they are present.